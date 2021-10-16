Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 15:00

Cocaine and air guns seized by Gardaí following search in Co Clare

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Gardaí have seized €35,000 worth of suspected cocaine and two air guns following a search in Co Clare on Saturday morning.

Officers attached to the Clare divisional drugs unit and Kilrush Garda station carried out the search in the west Clare area under Operation Tara.

During the course of the operation, one air rifle, one air gun and the drugs were seized.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently being held at Kilrush Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs have been sent for analysis and Gardaí confirmed investigations are ongoing.

