Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 13:56

President Higgins extends sympathies to family of David Amess

Michael D Higgins said the MP was carrying out the most fundamental role of a politician – to help constituents – when he was killed.
President Higgins extends sympathies to family of David Amess

By David Young, PA

The president of Ireland has extended condolences to the family of David Amess.

Michael D Higgins said the Conservative MP was killed while carrying out a fundamental role of a politician – helping their constituents.

Mr Amess was fatally stabbed while conducting a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

Sir David Amess death
Sir David Amess was killed while meeting his constituents on Friday (UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Higgins said: “May I express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends, colleagues in Parliament and constituents of Sir David Amess, who was murdered while carrying out that most fundamental act of a politician, meeting with his constituents, assisting them with their issues.

“All of those who value representative politics will think also today of the family of the late Jo Cox, who was taken from her family in June 2016.

“I know that all those who serve the people of the United Kingdom will have been deeply affected by these two murders and on behalf of the Irish people, I send them our deepest sympathies.”

Meanwhile, the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (BIPA) has cancelled a scheduled plenary meeting at Westminster on Monday as a mark of respect for Sir David.

The assembly meets twice a year to provide a forum for parliamentarians across the UK, Ireland and the Crown dependencies to discuss issues of mutual interest.

In a joint statement, the co-chairs of the assembly, MP Andrew Rosindell and Irish TD Brendan Smith, said: “Sir David Amess was an esteemed colleague, associate member and friend of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly and his loss has deeply shocked all of us.

“Our thoughts are with him and with his family, for whom the tragedy is orders of magnitude more intense.

“We must not let such awful events stop business in our democracies, but out of respect for David and his family we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel Monday’s BIPA plenary.”

More in this section

Munster and Ireland legend Keith Earls reveals he has bipolar disorder Munster and Ireland legend Keith Earls reveals he has bipolar disorder
Man found seriously injured after shooting incident in Cork city Man found seriously injured after shooting incident in Cork city
Irish man in Marbella found drowned in a swimming pool Irish man in Marbella found drowned in a swimming pool
Up to 21 gardaí have been issued with barring orders

Up to 21 gardaí have been issued with barring orders

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more