Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 11:28

Irish man in Marbella found drowned in a swimming pool

Digital Desk Staff

An Irish man has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a holiday home on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

As The Irish Times reports, police in Marbella are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 24-year-old on Friday in the Nueva Andalucia area.

The man, who appeared to have drowned, was pulled from the water by friends but was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Postmortem results are being awaited, but the matter is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said Irish authorities were aware of the case and that consular assistance was being provided.

