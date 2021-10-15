Lidl to close early this weekend to thank staff for 'hard work'

Supermarket Lidl will shut its doors early this weekend in order to thank staff for their "hard work" throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stores will close an hour early at 8pm on Sunday, October 17th, as the supermarket chain holds a "national staff recognition event".

Announcing the closure on social media, Lidl apologised over any inconvenience to customers.

Please note that our stores will be closing at 8pm this Sunday 17th October 🕒



This is to allow us hold a national staff recognition event to say thank you to our amazing teams for their continued hard work! 🎉



