Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 11:12

Lidl to close early this weekend to thank staff for 'hard work'

Announcing the closure on social media, Lidl apologised over any inconvenience to customers
Lidl to close early this weekend to thank staff for 'hard work'

Supermarket Lidl will shut its doors early this weekend in order to thank staff for their "hard work" throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stores will close an hour early at 8pm on Sunday, October 17th, as the supermarket chain holds a "national staff recognition event".

Announcing the closure on social media, Lidl apologised over any inconvenience to customers.

"Please note that our stores will be closing at 8pm this Sunday 17th October," the supermarket wrote.

"This is to allow us hold a national staff recognition event to say thank you to our amazing teams for their continued hard work!

"Thanks for your understanding, we apologise for any inconvenience."

More in this section

Motorcyclist (20s) dies after collision with car in Dublin Motorcyclist (20s) dies after collision with car in Dublin
Simon Harris says easing of restrictions is 'not a binary choice' Simon Harris says easing of restrictions is 'not a binary choice'
Germany rejects negotiations over Northern Ireland Protocol Germany rejects negotiations over Northern Ireland Protocol
Sexual abuse of residents occurred over 13 years at HSE-run centre in Donegal

Sexual abuse of residents occurred over 13 years at HSE-run centre in Donegal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more