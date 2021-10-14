Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 17:28

Irish businessman and TV presenter Sir Gerry Robinson dies aged 72

Mr Robinson was knighted in the Queen of England's 2004 New Year Honours List.
Irish businessman and TV presenter Sir Gerry Robinson dies aged 72

Stephen Maguire

Donegal born businessman and former television presenter Sir Gerry Robinson has died aged 72 years old.

Mr Robinson was born in Dunfanaghy in 1948 but left Ireland in his teens to head for England with his family.

The father of four, who was married to Lady Heather Robinson, spent a large part of his life in England working with Matchbox Toys and Coca-Cola. He became the CEO of Granada Television in 1991.

Mr Robinson fronted the BBC's 'I'll Show Them Who's Boss' in 2004 where he went into struggling businesses to try to turn them around by advice and mentoring.

In January 2007 following a similar format, he presented a three-part series, 'Can Gerry Robinson Fix the NHS?' as he attempted to reduce waiting lists at Rotherham General Hospital.

He was knighted in the Queen of England's 2004 New Year Honours List.

Robinson returned to his beloved Donegal in 1996 after he acquired Oakfield House in Raphoe which he completely transformed.

He is survived by his wife Heather and children Samantha, Richard, April and Tim.

More in this section

EU proposals prove it is ‘open and willing’ to solve protocol issues – Taoiseach EU proposals prove it is ‘open and willing’ to solve protocol issues – Taoiseach
Deceased farmer's nephew will get most of his €1.5m estate after court ruling Deceased farmer's nephew will get most of his €1.5m estate after court ruling
'Evil' taxi driver who sexually abused adopted daughter loses appeal 'Evil' taxi driver who sexually abused adopted daughter loses appeal
Father of three who committed mortgage fraud allowed to keep his home

Father of three who committed mortgage fraud allowed to keep his home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more