Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 16:06

Harris hopes to see Nitelink return for students safety

The Nitelink service is not due to return when further restrictions on clubs and pubs will be lifted.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said he will be contacting the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in a bid to re-establish Dublin’s Nitelink.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Harris said college campuses need to work councils to ensure a safer environment for students travelling home from nights out.

However, Mr Harris said he hopes to work on this for the safety of students.

“I do think we have a sizeable amount of work that we need to do in relation to making sure that our streets our safe and particularly our students,” Mr Harris said.

“We know it's a sad reality, it's a really sad and shocking reality that there is a correlation between major social occasions, freshers weeks, rag weeks and sexual assault.”

Mr Ryan and the National Transport Authority have previously committed to a return of the Nitelink but could not give an exact date for the return of the bus service.

