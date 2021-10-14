Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 15:59

Joe Duffy Group buys CAB Motors in Cork

The most recent filed accounts for CAB Motors show the company reported a loss of €411,718 on turnover of €21.1 million for the year ended December 31st, 2019.
Joe Duffy Group buys CAB Motors in Cork

Munster's longest established Ford dealership has been acquired by the multi-outlet Joe Duffy Motor Group. It's the latest in a series of acquisitions by one of the biggest car sales groups in the State.

Cork-based CAB Motors was founded in 1925. In 1973 it was bought by Tom Cavanagh, who relocated the dealership to its present location on Monahan Road in order to be near the Ford plant. Since 1988 the business has been run by his son Conor.

The most recent filed accounts show the company reported a loss of €411,718 on turnover of €21.1 million for the year ended December 31st, 2019. It had 50 employees at the time.

JDM Automotive recently reported sales of close to €338 million for last year, a 5 per cent increase on 2019. Annual profits for 2020 were €7.1 million.

The company has 21 dealerships and sells more than 10 car brands, plus a used car business under the ZuCar brand. The business is 90 per cent owned by its chief executive Gavin Hydes.

More in this section

EU proposals prove it is ‘open and willing’ to solve protocol issues – Taoiseach EU proposals prove it is ‘open and willing’ to solve protocol issues – Taoiseach
Gardaí probing threats to an official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Gardaí probing threats to an official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council
Recruitment firm ordered to pay out €30,000 for racial discrimination Recruitment firm ordered to pay out €30,000 for racial discrimination
Building skills shortage may impact Government housing plans

Building skills shortage may impact Government housing plans

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more