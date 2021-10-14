Portrait of campaigner Laura Brennan unveiled at the Royal College of Physicians

A portrait of the late Laura Brennan has been unveiled at the Royal College of Physicians Ireland (RCPI).

The painting was unveiled as part of the RCPI's annual flagship event St Luke’s Symposium, with this year's event focusing on global vaccination.

The portrait was painted by award-winning artist Catherine Creaney Creaney who has exhibited throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Laura Brennan is the first non-doctor to be added to the collection in acknowledgement of her contribution to boosting the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

Her willingness to share her own story has been credited with a vaccine uptake rate of 70 per cent.

Ms Brennan made a lasting contribution to the vaccine campaign which has also been cited for helping shape the Covid-19 vaccine campaign in Ireland where almost 90 per cent of those eligible to receive the vaccine are vaccinated.

Outstanding contribution

Ms Brennan's family, who were present at the event, described the portrait as a fitting tribute.

‘’This beautiful portrait is a most fitting tribute to Laura who was a truly wonderful person and is testament to her outstanding contribution to boosting the take-up of the HPV vaccine in Ireland.

“Her legacy will continue into the future, and we are delighted to be here today in this historic building for this very special occasion’’

Professor Mary Horgan, RCPI President, who was also in attendance, commented on the importance of Laura Brennan's campaigning.

“Laura’s beautiful portrait will be a constant reminder to doctors and so many people for generations to come of the power of advocacy to improve the health of the nation,” Professor Horgan said.

“Despite her being so unwell from her disease and its treatment, Laura’s voice was always strong as she continued to advocate for HPV vaccine for as long as she could.

“Laura’s tireless work was a great example of doctors and advocates working together in a powerful way.

“We are very honoured that she will be joining us at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. She will be a constant inspiration and source of admiration and a reminder to all of us of the power of advocacy and the health of the nation.’’