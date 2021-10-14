Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 13:19

Protocol proposals ‘fall short of what is needed’, DUP tells European Commission

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after a virtual meeting with vice president Maros Sefcovic.
Protocol proposals ‘fall short of what is needed’, DUP tells European Commission

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic that proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol “fall short of what is needed”.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking after a virtual meeting with Mr Sefcovic on Thursday.

It followed the release of the EU’s plan to alter the protocol by reducing post-Brexit checks on goods and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from Britain.

Brexit
European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic (Brian Lawless/PA)

The protocol, which was agreed by the EU and UK to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland, has created a series of economic barriers on the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Unionists oppose the protocol, which they believe has driven a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Sefcovic, Mr Donaldson said: “We had a useful and honest discussion. I welcomed the change of heart in Brussels with the decision to renegotiate.

“For so long we were told the protocol could not be reopened but the persistent pressing of our case has paid dividends.

“I also explained why the proposals fall short of what is needed.

“These negotiations must not be a missed opportunity. There is a window to get this right. To get a deal which can allow Northern Ireland to, once again, get moving forward.”

Mr Donaldson added: “Short-term fixes will not solve the problems that have beset the United Kingdom internal market.

“Removing some checks today does not solve the divergence problems of tomorrow. State aid and VAT arrangements if left unaltered will be detrimental to Northern Ireland’s long-term prospects.

“We need a sustainable solution which removes the Irish Sea border and restores our place within the United Kingdom.”

Sinn Féin has welcomed the new proposals from the EU and is seeking a recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly to demonstrate support for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

More in this section

Building skills shortage may impact Government housing plans Building skills shortage may impact Government housing plans
Full easing of restrictions in doubt as Covid numbers rise Full easing of restrictions in doubt as Covid numbers rise
All Sinn Féin MLAs have received the Covid vaccine, Michelle O’Neill says All Sinn Féin MLAs have received the Covid vaccine, Michelle O’Neill says
Gardaí probing threats to an official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

Gardaí probing threats to an official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more