Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 10:29

Gardaí probing threats to an official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

The threats of physical harm, over the past several days, were made to the official and family. The official deals with the popular walking and cycling programme.
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are probing threats to a council official working in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown local authority.

A council statement confirmed the threat to a staff member.

The statement said: “In recent weeks, threats were made to a Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council staff member and their family.

“This is being treated as a serious incident by DLRCC and the matter has been reported to Gardaí.”

A Garda spokesperson also confirmed that officers were “probing” an alleged “serious physical” threat to a council official.

Sickening act

In a recent tweet Robert Burns, Director of Infrastructure and Climate Change at DLRCC, said: “A member of my project team recently received threats of harm against them and their family for work related to active travel. Sickening act and reported to Gardaí.

“Public discourse that seeks to undermine and breed mistrust in work of diligent public servants has a corrosive effect.”

Numerous councillors condemned the serious threat. Fianna Fáil councillor Kate Feeney said: “This is disgusting and not at all acceptable. The staff in Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council are always proactive in making themselves available to meet with residents and business groups.

“To be threatened in the course of your work is not okay.”

Cllr Tom Kivlehan commented: “Absolutely shocking, Robert. Nobody should have to go to work in fear when serving the greater public good. Your team member has our support.”

Former Green Party Cathaoirleach Una Power added: “(This is) absolutely appalling”.

