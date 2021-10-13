Double Jackpot: Lotto and EuroMillions both capped at highest amounts ever

The National Lottery are again urging lotto players to purchase their tickets early ahead of tonight’s draw as the jackpot remains capped at €19,060,800 for the fourth draw in a row.

As the jackpot is capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

Funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

The cut-off time for ticket sales this evening is 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, the EuroMillions jackpot will remain at the capped amount of €220 million for up to a further four draws.

If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.

Tickets for the next Euromillions draw must be purchased by 7.30pm on Friday evening.