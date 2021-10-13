Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 15:08

Minister for Health isolating due to 'mild' Covid symptoms

Stephen Donnelly received a not-detected result when tested for the virus.
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is self-isolating after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

The Department of Health confirmed a press conference on Budget 2022's health allocation will be postponed until Thursday due to Mr Donnelly's absence.

A statement said the Minister "has experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19".

"As per public health advice, Minister Donnelly immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a not-detected result," the department added.

Mr Donnelly will continue to work from home until the symptoms subside in accordance with public health advice.

