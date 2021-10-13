Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 13:29

Taoiseach denies Budget 2022 ‘did nothing’ for renters

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government for failing to introduce a ban on rent increases
Taoiseach denies Budget 2022 ‘did nothing’ for renters

By Cate McCurry, PA

The Taoiseach has rejected accusations that Budget 2022 “did nothing” to alleviate the pressures facing renters.

Micheál Martin claimed the Budget deals with thousands of people who rent, pointing to tax relief and support announced this week.

He said 65,000 tenants will benefit from the additional Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies, 17,000 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and 20,000 through rent supplements.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that about €600 million has been provided to support these renters.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government for failing to introduce a ban on rent increases.

“You announced a budget yesterday that did nothing for renters,” Ms McDonald said.

“Not a single measure in Budget 2022 will alleviate the financial pressures faced by renters.

“No move to cut rents, no move to ban rent increases, no measures to improve standards or security of tenure.

“While this Budget does nothing for struggling renters, it made damn sure that big landlords still get their income because the only private rental sector measure in your budget is an extension of a tax break for landlords.

“Why has your Government refused to show up for renters, people who are facing extortionate rents.

“When will you cut rents, ban rent increases and provide tenants and renters with the security and the affordability that they so desperately need and they so rightly deserve.”

Mr Martin said that 1.8 million working families will benefit from the indexation of income tax bands and credits, which also includes renters.

“It is giving a modest relief to people who are renting and who are paying tax in that regard, and also for remote workers there is further tax relief,” Mr Martin added.

It was confirmed that remote workers can benefit from a 30 per cent income tax reduction to cover the cost of domestic bills, including broadband, heat and electricity costs.

Mr Martin said that through the Housing For All plan, some 1,500 homes will be made available through the cost rental model.

However, Ms McDonald said that people who face rents of more than €1,300 a month have been left “high and dry”.

The Dublin TD also repeated her calls for the Government to introduce a three-year rent freeze.

Mr Martin said the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, will, in the next few weeks, bring in a cap to keep pressure on rents below the level of inflation.

More in this section

Concerns among gardaí about the 'almost draconian' powers of oversight bodies Concerns among gardaí about the 'almost draconian' powers of oversight bodies
Current Covid surge seeing teenagers in intensive care, says consultant Current Covid surge seeing teenagers in intensive care, says consultant
Unionist parties refuse to confirm whether they would support Sinn Féin First Minister Unionist parties refuse to confirm whether they would support Sinn Féin First Minister
Families plead with HSE to keep mental health facility open for vulnerable patients

Families plead with HSE to keep mental health facility open for vulnerable patients

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more