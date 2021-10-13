Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 11:43

Vodafone Ireland creates 40 new positions through launch of graduate programme

Applications for the 2022 Summer Internship Programme close on November 4th with the programme beginning in September 2022.
Vodafone Ireland is creating 40 new graduate positions with the launch of its 2022 graduate programme.

The Vodafone Ireland graduate programme is now in its 12th year, however this year will be the first time graduates will be able to choose from seven different streams of the business.

Graduates will have the opportunity to work in the areas of data, communications & marketing, technology, corporate security & legal, finance, digital, and business management across the 18-month rotational programme.

According to Vodafone Ireland, the graduate programme has been enhanced to ensure it is suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and diverse backgrounds.

The company has said all graduate intakes reflect a 50:50 gender representation and 30 per cent of graduates on this year’s programme identify as coming from typically underrepresented minority backgrounds, including people with disabilities and people from racial and ethnic minorities.

Challenging time

Speaking about the programme, James Magill, Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ireland, said the last two years have been challenging for young people.

“The past 18-months have been incredibly challenging for young people in Ireland, with huge amounts of uncertainty and change, and we are delighted to be able to increase our focus on youth at such a challenging time,” Mr Magill said.

“We offer a wealth of opportunities across various streams of our company for graduates, suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and many diverse backgrounds.

“Our aim is to provide them with the experience and tools that will allow them to grow and develop their careers at Vodafone Ireland.”

