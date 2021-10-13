Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 06:53

Murder investigation after death of woman following Derry car fire

The blaze took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Co Derry, Northern Ireland
Murder investigation after death of woman following Derry car fire

By Rebecca Black, PA

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman after a car fire in Co Derry in Northern Ireland.

The blaze took place outside a house in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim in the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman was aged in her 50s.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At around 5.40am this morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road,” he said.

“Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”

More in this section

Man with paranoid schizophrenia who fatally stabbed lover found guilty of manslaughter Man with paranoid schizophrenia who fatally stabbed lover found guilty of manslaughter
Tinkering around edges won’t end NI Protocol stand-off, Donaldson warns Tinkering around edges won’t end NI Protocol stand-off, Donaldson warns
UK could suspend Northern Ireland Protocol to safeguard peace, says Frost UK could suspend Northern Ireland Protocol to safeguard peace, says Frost
Two arrested as missing child found and CRI alert stood down

Two arrested as missing child found and CRI alert stood down

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more