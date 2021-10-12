Art group ordered to pay €4,500 for mural on protected building in Dublin

Tom Tuite

A group responsible for distinctive street art in Dublin has been ordered to pay almost €4,500 in fines and legal costs for an unauthorised mural on a protected structure.

Paradigm Arts Group Ltd, with an address at Zion Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

Dublin City Council prosecuted the artists over a mural titled legend Think & Wonder, which appeared on the gable end of Grantham's cafe, 5/6 Camden Market, Grantham Street, facing Pleasant Place, in the city’s south side in 2019.

It has since been replaced by another piece of artwork described by a judge as "something you would see in Amsterdam". The council accused the group of not complying with an enforcement notice to remove the mural.

The Paradigm Arts Group Limited was known as Subset, Judge Anthony Halpin was told. Despite being notified about the court date, it did not have a representative at the proceedings on Tuesday. The hearing carried on in its absence.

Paddy Keogh, a council planning enforcement officer, said a complaint was received on October 2nd, 2019 regarding the mural. The complaint stated it was erected and signed by Subset, he said. The judge noted the cafe owner had no control over the mural.

Warning

The council sent warning letters to Subset because the artwork was on a protected structure without planning permission.

Mr Keogh said the only response was from a planning consultant who stated the mural was exempt as the premises is not a protected structure.

"The premises is in fact protected," the planning officer told the court. An enforcement notice was sent requiring the removal of the mural.

Judge Halpin was shown photos of the original mural but was told the paintwork changed regularly. Mr Keogh checked the location on Tuesday morning and it had a different mural of two people in an embrace, of which the officer showed an image to the judge.

"I won't spend too much time working that out. It's something you would see in Amsterdam," Judge Halpin remarked.

He fined the art group €1,500 and ordered it to pay €2,946 towards the council's cost within three months.