Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 15:06

Dart services suspended between Harmonstown and Malahide

Engineers are expected on site shortly to examine the damage to the overhead lines.
Dart services suspended between Harmonstown and Malahide

Dart services between Harmonstown and Howth/Malahide have been suspended due to trespassers causing damage to the overhead line at Kilbarrack.

Irish Rail notified passengers of the disruption on Twitter.

Irish Rail has said Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets while the service is suspended.

Engineers are expected on site shortly to examine the damage to the overhead lines.

The transport company has said it will update commuters on the resumption of services as soon as possible.

More in this section

Court shown footage of pedestrians launched into the air during alleged Limerick hit and run Court shown footage of pedestrians launched into the air during alleged Limerick hit and run
Man who bit garda told he must ‘put best foot forward’ to avoid jail Man who bit garda told he must ‘put best foot forward’ to avoid jail
Baby girl's body discovered in Caredoc bin, court hears Baby girl's body discovered in Caredoc bin, court hears
Budget 2022: New car prices set to rise for higher emission vehicles

Budget 2022: New car prices set to rise for higher emission vehicles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more