Dart services suspended between Harmonstown and Malahide

Dart services between Harmonstown and Howth/Malahide have been suspended due to trespassers causing damage to the overhead line at Kilbarrack.

Irish Rail notified passengers of the disruption on Twitter.

Due to trespassers causing damage to the overhead line at Kilbarrack, Dart services are suspended between Harmonston and Howth / Malahide. Dublin bus accepting rail tickets. Update to follow. -AB — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) October 12, 2021

Irish Rail has said Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets while the service is suspended.

Engineers are expected on site shortly to examine the damage to the overhead lines.

The transport company has said it will update commuters on the resumption of services as soon as possible.