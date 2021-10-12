Sister appeals for help to find Irishman missing in Germany

Louise Walsh

A worried sister who shares the same birthday as her older brother has appealed for help in finding her only sibling, who went missing in Germany last week.

Gabrielle O'Brien (19) last chatted by phone to her 26-year-old brother Shane at his hotel in Berlin where he had been staying for work purposes, on Tuesday evening, October 5th.

The web developer had been living and working remotely in Munich for over a year but had travelled to Berlin, where his company was based, for a few days.

Shane, who grew up in Navan, Co Meath and whose family now live in Kilcloon, was last home to share birthday celebrations with his sister Gabrielle, who were both born on July 24th — seven years apart.

He was hugely popular and well-known for his involvement in Navan hockey club over the years. He also played Gaelic football in Germany.

Gabrielle says her parents Agnes and Jarlath and all family members are “concerned but hopeful”.

“Shane had been living over there in Munich as a web developer for almost two years and seemed to be very happy.

“I talked to him by phone at his hotel on Tuesday evening, and he was in great form. There was nothing different about him in any way.

“He checked out of the hotel on Wednesday morning, a few days early and that was the last time anyone has seen him or heard from him.”

Gabrielle says that her brother is not hard to miss and has confirmed that the German Police are investigating.

“He has ginger hair and is six foot four inches in height so would stand out. We, as a family, are hopeful that he will turn up but obviously we are getting more and more worried with every passing day.

“If anyone can help find him, or can share his picture with anyone they know living in Germany, it would be a great help. We love him, and we want him home, and we just want to know he is OK.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

An earlier appeal has been shared widely across Germany by friends across social media