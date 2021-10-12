Budget 2022 live: Paschal Donohoe outlines multibillion spending package

Tomas Doherty

Summary Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will set out the plan for the Irish economy in a speech to the Dáil at 1pm

It is expected that pensions and most social welfare rates, including the weekly fuel allowance, will rise by €5 a week, and a full Christmas bonus will be paid

Ministers are also expected to announce half price public transport for students or anyone aged 19-23

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the budget will “consolidate” the State’s economic recovery as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic

13.05

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe begins his Budget statement to the Dáil with reference to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy.

“Many lives were lost, many livelihoods were ruined”, he says. He commends the bravery and fortitude of people across Ireland.

He says the economic supports put in place during the pandemic worked and the response was strengthened by the European Union.

He says the economy is now entering a new phase – recovering from the pandemic, restoring public services and living standards and preparing the public finances for future events.

12.55

What to expect

The Minister for Finance will begin his Dáil speech within the next few minutes, and we already have some indication of what he will talk about.

There will be a focus on addressing rising cost-of-living pressures, as well as housing, childcare and climate action.

Of the €4.7 billion package, €1 billion is said to be available for new spending and €500 million is for tax measures.

12.45

Welcome to our live coverage of Budget 2022.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will deliver their speeches in the Dáil chamber from 1pm.

We’ll cover their speeches in full here, along with the initial response from the main opposition party, Sinn Féin, and its spokespeople Pearse Doherty and Mairead Farrell.

