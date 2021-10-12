Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 11:32

Jo Jo Dullard's sister hopeful new search will bring answers

Her comments come following a fresh search launched by detectives investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob after reports of “unusual activity” in woodland the evening she went missing.
Jo Jo Dullard's sister, Kathleen Bergin has said she is hopeful the new search launched by the gardaí will bring answers for the families of missing women.

“You never know we might hear, please god with that little inkling, that we might be able to find Jo Jo,” Ms Bergin told Newstalk.

“But our thoughts and prayers are with Deirdre's family and friends, and we are praying that this lead will provide answers for them.

“You can never say any of the cases are connected, none of us know until we find a loved one.

“But we still have a little bit of hope that maybe, just maybe, if they find Deirdre please god, it will help another case, it will help somebody else”.

A fresh search of an isolated part of Co Kildare is now under way as part of the investigation into the murders of Ms Jacob and Ms Dollard.

The area of woodland is in Taggartstown, close to the Co Wicklow border.

