Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 11:04

Cycling routes connecting 65 Dublin schools delayed due to row

The programme, which was due to be trialled from February, won't be up and running until the next school year.
Cycling routes connecting 65 Dublin schools delayed due to row

A 25km cycling route which is planned to connect 65 schools in Dublin has been delayed due to a row over the introduction of a one-way traffic system in Deansgrange.

As reported in The Irish Times, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council deferred the Active School Travel programme involving the cycle route.

The programme, which was due to be trialled from February, won't be up and running until the next school year.

The decision to defer the scheme was made to avoid a vote at last month’s council meeting which could have blocked a six-month trial of the cycle routes.

The council agreed that time to undertake further consultation on the controversial Deansgrange section of the routes was needed.

This comes following a number of objections from businesses and residents to plans banning northbound traffic on Deansgrange Road for a distance of just under 1km.

There are now concerns about legal action over the one-way traffic system in Deansgrange.

Work on just one of the three parts of the new cycle route, the Ceta Mountains route, will begin again as it does not go through Deansgrange.

More in this section

Budget 2022: Half price public transport for young people to be announced Budget 2022: Half price public transport for young people to be announced
Sexual abuse victim hopes more will speak out after attacker’s sentence is increased Sexual abuse victim hopes more will speak out after attacker’s sentence is increased
Minister condemns ‘dismissive and sarcastic’ comments by Dublin City Council CEO Minister condemns ‘dismissive and sarcastic’ comments by Dublin City Council CEO
Budget 2022: Government to unveil €4.7bn package

Budget 2022: Government to unveil €4.7bn package

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more