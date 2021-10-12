Cycling routes connecting 65 Dublin schools delayed due to row

A 25km cycling route which is planned to connect 65 schools in Dublin has been delayed due to a row over the introduction of a one-way traffic system in Deansgrange.

As reported in The Irish Times, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council deferred the Active School Travel programme involving the cycle route.

The programme, which was due to be trialled from February, won't be up and running until the next school year.

The decision to defer the scheme was made to avoid a vote at last month’s council meeting which could have blocked a six-month trial of the cycle routes.

The council agreed that time to undertake further consultation on the controversial Deansgrange section of the routes was needed.

This comes following a number of objections from businesses and residents to plans banning northbound traffic on Deansgrange Road for a distance of just under 1km.

There are now concerns about legal action over the one-way traffic system in Deansgrange.

Work on just one of the three parts of the new cycle route, the Ceta Mountains route, will begin again as it does not go through Deansgrange.