Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 10:25

Better co-operation needed between groups working with Dublin's homeless

It is estimated that there are up to 27 organisations provide food services alone.
A spokesperson for the Simon Communities of Ireland has said there needs to be better co-ordination between voluntary and statutory groups working with Dublin's homeless.

It is estimated that there are up to 27 organisations which provide food services alone.

When asked whether there are too many charities operating in the capital, Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities of Ireland said the charities are seeing a need for their services.

“We all see the pictures on social media, they're clearly meeting some need,” Mr Stanely told Newstalk.

“The risk comes when they're not integrated with the services that are there.

“When the Simon Community set up 50 years ago there were no other services, that isn't true today.”

