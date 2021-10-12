Twice-daily service from Cork Airport to Amsterdam announced

James Cox

Cork Airport has welcomed the announcement that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will double its daily service between Cork and Amsterdam Schiphol from November 23rd, 2021.

The airline will now operate a twice-daily service from Cork Airport from November 23rd, 2021, with the addition of a new early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam.

The news is a major boost to both inbound and outbound tourism for the “greater Munster region, with the second frequency offering passengers more choice and increased connectivity to KLM’s extensive network of 170 destinations worldwide”.

Welcoming KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ decision to expand its frequency, Brian Gallagher, head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport said: “Today’s announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to double its frequency on its Cork to Amsterdam Schiphol route is a sign of the outstanding confidence the airline has in this region to sustain and grow its network offering. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been a fantastic partner to Cork Airport since launching in summer 2020, weathering the most difficult period the industry has ever had to endure. We are delighted to support their growth now as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager of Air France-KLM UK and Ireland, said: “As we look beyond what has been a very difficult period for the travel industry, we are delighted to be in a position to share this positive news. The addition of the second daily KLM flight from Cork really strengthens our footprint in Ireland. The additional night-stop flight from Cork will offer more booking options, allowing even more passengers from the South of Ireland to take advantage of worldwide connections via our convenient hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”