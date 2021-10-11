Further 1,358 new cases as HSE warns of 'challenging' winter ahead

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health has today been notified of 1,358 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

They said as of 8am today, 400 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, and a further 75 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is now 1,578.

It comes as the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has warned it is going to be a “very challenging” winter for the health service.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Reid outlined the current situation with Covid-19 figures after it was confirmed there were 393 being with the virus in hospital on Sunday night, 74 of whom were in intensive care units, a rise of 23 per cent.

In the last four days the number of cases has increased from 1,500 to 2,000 per day, Mr Reid added. Of the 74 patients in intensive care, 67 per cent were unvaccinated and three per cent were partially vaccinated, he said.

Mr Reid also pointed out that of the 74 in intensive care, 58 per cent were aged over 50 and 40 per cent were in the 15-49 age group, highlighting the risk of serious illness for those who were not vaccinated.

“It’s going to be a very difficult winter. Our staff are exhausted,” Mr Reid said.

A number of initiatives were going to be introduced to cope with the pressures on the health service during this “challenging time”, he added.

The measures included a procurement agreement with private hospitals, providing 1,000 bed days per week for non-Covid care, along with extra capacity for operating theatres and clinics and the National Treatment Purchase Fund. There would also be a focus on treatment in the community and keeping people safely at home.

Mr Reid repeated calls for anyone who is not already vaccinated to do so: “No one will be left behind”.