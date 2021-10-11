Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 17:13

Northern Lights could be visible in Ireland tonight due to geomagnetic storm

The UK Met Office warns increasing cloud cover limits the potential for seeing the event.
Northern Lights could be visible in Ireland tonight due to geomagnetic storm

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

The north of Ireland could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Monday night as a solar storm is expected to reach Earth.

This is thanks to a Coronal Mass Ejection, a massive burst of material from the sun which can cause a phenomenon known as a geomagnetic storm, which interferes with the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Centre, the event could result in power grid fluctuations as well as “orientation irregularities” for spacecraft.

Aurora may be visible as low as New York, to Wisconsin and Washington state. The UK Met Office has said there is a slight chance of moderate class flares across the north of Ireland and Britain too, although cloud is likely to block the view for some.

“Aurora is possible through 11th and 12th across much of Scotland, although cloud amounts are increasing, meaning sightings are unlikely for most,” the Met Office said.

“There is a slight chance of aurora reaching the far north of England and Northern Ireland tonight, but cloud breaks and therefore sightings are more likely in Northern Ireland.”

NOAA has put the storm at category G2, which the agency defines as moderate in strength.

More in this section

Sexual abuse victim hopes more will speak out after attacker’s sentence is increased Sexual abuse victim hopes more will speak out after attacker’s sentence is increased
Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit and run remanded in custody Woman charged in connection with Limerick hit and run remanded in custody
Irish cricketer Amy Hunter becomes youngest batter to hit international century Irish cricketer Amy Hunter becomes youngest batter to hit international century
Minister condemns ‘dismissive and sarcastic’ comments by Dublin City Council CEO

Minister condemns ‘dismissive and sarcastic’ comments by Dublin City Council CEO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more