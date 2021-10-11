Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival relocates to Spain

The popular Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival is relocating to Spain for this year's event.

The festival, which takes place annually in Co Clare was cancelled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

The event, which is held throughout the month of September, draws large crowds to the North Clare town each year, with the cancellation previously being described as a “devastating blow for local businesses”.

However, organisers have now decided to take the festival to Spain for some matchmaking in the sun.

The event is due to kick off next week in Alicante, with organisers saying there has been a great response to the change of location.

Speaking to Newstalk, David Moore said there has been “huge interest from young people as well”.

“Especially, it's all about a bit of craic, to bring a bit of Irish craic back because we have had no Paddy's Day parade here for the last two years” Mr Moore said.

Despite the change of location, there is lots of music and matchmaking planned.

“Well over the week there will be afternoon music sessions, there will be evening music sessions,” Mr Moore added.

“Willie the matchmaker himself will be visiting all the pubs on the different days, and he has a sharp eye for the matchmaking as everybody knows.”