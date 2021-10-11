Seafront plaza proposed for Blackrock

Danielle Walsh Ronan

A new seafront plaza has been proposed for Blackrock under a new plan developed within the south Dublin community.

As reported in The Irish Times, the proposed development would extend over the railway line to the shore of Dublin Bay, connecting nearby shops, bars and restaurants to the seafront and beach.

The aim of the proposal is to increase “the liveability of our village for the community and visitors”, according to Blackrock Village Rejuvenation Action Group.

The plan also includes two storeys of parking below the plaza with existing taxi and impaired-mobility access to the train station being retained.

Sorcha Brady, one of the founders of the action group, has been working on the idea for nearly a year with other volunteers and Blackrock Business Network.

“This concept provides us with a unique opportunity to create a mobility hub and civic plaza in our village with equal access for all, including to the seafront and beach,” Ms Brady said.

The group received more than 200 responses to the plan from residents and businesses within the first 48 hours.