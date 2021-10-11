Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 11:22

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal M7 crash

A man was killed following a collision on the M7 northbound on September 25th.
Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal M7 crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 last month.

The incident took place shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, September 25th in Nass, Co Kildare, between Junction 10 and Junction 9A on the M7 northbound.

A man, aged in his 30s, was killed after one car collided with the central median before a second car collided with the first vehicle.

It is understood the man had exited his own vehicle to assist with the collision when he was hit. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Gardaí believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the crash and are urging them to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the M7 northbound between 9pm-10pm on September 25th is asked to contact Nass Garda station on 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre
Coveney warns EU patience wearing thin with UK post-Brexit demands Coveney warns EU patience wearing thin with UK post-Brexit demands
Online accountancy firm announces creation of 100 new jobs Online accountancy firm announces creation of 100 new jobs
'Very challenging' winter ahead for HSE, says Reid

'Very challenging' winter ahead for HSE, says Reid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind Coláiste an Phiarsaigh: Making sure no student is ever left behind

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more