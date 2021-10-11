Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre

Christmas lights have started to go up around Dublin city centre.

The work on installing the lights began on Sunday night. However, they won't be switched on until November.

Clyde Carroll from business group DublinTown said putting the lights up is a huge task.

The 1st #DublinTown Christmas Lights have gone up!

“It's going to take four crews working through the night, seven nights a week, to put 150 Christmas crossovers on 30 streets in this city,” Mr Carroll said.

“Its such a big task that we have to start early October, but don't worry the lights aren't being switched on until November.

“This year, more than ever, the Christmas period in the city centre is going to be so important.”