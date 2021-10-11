Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 10:33

Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre

The work on installing the lights began on Sunday night. However, they won't be switched on until November.
Christmas lights begin to arrive in Dublin city centre

Christmas lights have started to go up around Dublin city centre.

The work on installing the lights began on Sunday night. However, they won't be switched on until November.

Clyde Carroll from business group DublinTown said putting the lights up is a huge task.

“It's going to take four crews working through the night, seven nights a week, to put 150 Christmas crossovers on 30 streets in this city,” Mr Carroll said.

“Its such a big task that we have to start early October, but don't worry the lights aren't being switched on until November.

“This year, more than ever, the Christmas period in the city centre is going to be so important.”

More in this section

Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic
Coveney warns EU patience wearing thin with UK post-Brexit demands Coveney warns EU patience wearing thin with UK post-Brexit demands
Online accountancy firm announce creation of 100 new jobs Online accountancy firm announce creation of 100 new jobs
'Very challenging' winter ahead for the HSE, says Reid

'Very challenging' winter ahead for the HSE, says Reid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more