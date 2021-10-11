Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 09:13

Online accountancy firm announce creation of 100 new jobs

Accountant Online confirmed remote and hybrid working options will be available for all the roles.
Online accountancy firm Accountant Online has confirmed it is to create 100 new jobs over the next four years.

The business will triple its workforce, aiming to bring the total number of people employed by the company to 150 by early 2026.

Accountant Online currently employs 51 people at its offices in Dublin, Derry and Letterkenny, in addition to staff who work remotely both in Ireland and overseas.

The company, which offers financial and business services to companies mainly in the technology, software and consulting sectors, confirmed remote and hybrid working options will be available for the new roles.

Announcing the new positions, Accountant Online also confirmed it is due to exceed its growth predictions, increasing turnover by 45 per cent during the pandemic which they attribute to the move to online-based services due to Covid-19 restrictions.

More information on the new roles can be found on the company's website.

