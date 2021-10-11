Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 06:18

Woman charged after alleged hit-and-run in Limerick

The woman is due before Limerick District Court on Monday.
PA Reporters

A woman in her 20s has been charged after four people were injured, one seriously, in an alleged hit-and-run in Limerick.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Cornmarket Row in the early hours of Sunday.

Three pedestrians – a man and two women – were struck by a vehicle.

All three were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The man (33) suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The two women, both in their late 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old woman also went to University Hospital Limerick having been injured by the same vehicle. Her condition is also non-life-threatening.

Gardaí said the woman is due before Limerick District Court on Monday morning.

