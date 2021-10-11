Nurses to stage protest over working conditions at Connolly Hospital

Nurses at Connolly Hospital in Dublin will protest on Monday to highlight excessive workloads and unsafe conditions.

They warn that staff are under increased pressure and patient care is being compromised.

Nurses’ union INMO said it had engaged with hospital management to find a resolution to this ongoing issue but was not satisfied with the response to the safety concerns raised.

The nurses’ protest will commence at the main entrance of Connolly Hospital at 1pm.

Maurice Sheehan, industrial relations officer at INMO, said: “Our members have been through a very challenging time and are heading into winter with an increased workload, and Covid still circulating.

“Hospital management need to act urgently to keep staff and patients safe. Otherwise, services at the hospital will need to be scaled back to ensure safety for all.

“From the outset of the pandemic, management at Connolly Hospital chose to curtail some of their least essential services, they need to do so again.

“Today’s protest sends a clear message to hospital management that staff are not willing to continue providing care in a manner where the health and safety of patients and staff is at risk.”