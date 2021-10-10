Budget 2022: Groups ask for more to be done for older people

James Cox

Groups have asked for more to be done in the upcoming Budget in relation to the care of older people.

A Commission on Care is one of the requests from Sage Advocacy ahead of Tuesday's spending plan.

Executive Director, Sarah Lennon says it's safer for some older people to be cared for in their own homes.

Ms Lennon said: “We know from our advocacy work that many older people are now desperate to access care and support to continue living in their own homes, and we also know that there are many older people across the country who are having to provide a level of care to a loved one, husband, wife or relative that is simply unsustainable.

“Some people need minimal day to day support, but others require more considerable help to remain living independently in their own homes. This help and support can come from different sources for example, the HSE Home Support Service, independent carers or private companies who can provide a range of services.”

She added: “We are hearing that there is a recruitment crisis and a shortage of staff to provide these services and that shortage is fast developing into a national crisis which has left some older people not only in despair but in a very vulnerable position.

“We urgently need this problem to be addressed by Government. Measures should be considered in the upcoming budget to ensure that the workers are attracted to these essential roles.”