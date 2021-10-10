Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 21:26

Prisoners could lose 25% remission off sentences for misbehaviour

Prisoners who commit assaults and other serious offences are less likely to receive automatic time off their sentence, under new proposals
Prisoners could lose 25% remission off sentences for misbehaviour

Prisoners who commit assaults and other serious offences are less likely to receive automatic time off their sentence, under new proposals.

As it currently stands, most prisoners are automatically entitled to 25 per cent remission from their sentences.

In certain circumstances, remission can be reduced, but only by 14 days for a single offence.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton today announced a review of how remission should be applied to prisoners in future.

“I want our prisons to be safe for prison staff and for other prisoners. The operation of remission is an important aspect of the prisons regime and I want it to play its part in making our prisons safer places,” she said.

“Where prisoners don’t meet the standards that we can reasonably expect of them, that should have consequences.”

The review will consider whether remission should be proactively earned for good behaviour, rather than automatically applied. As a result, prisoners who repeatedly commit offences will have their sentences lengthened.

The Prison Officers Association has previously called for a restructuring of the remission system, to protect officers from assault.

Ms Naughton said on Sunday the issue is “ripe for review” and will be included a wider review of penal policy which her Department will launch this year.

More in this section

Winter could see ‘greatest pressures ever experienced’ by North's health service Winter could see ‘greatest pressures ever experienced’ by North's health service
Budget 2022: Aontú call for weekly €10 State pension increase Budget 2022: Aontú call for weekly €10 State pension increase
Lockdowns were 'perfect storm' for scammers and criminals Lockdowns were 'perfect storm' for scammers and criminals
Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic

Covid: Further 1,384 cases reported in Republic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more