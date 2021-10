Tomas Doherty

There have been a further 1,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, the Department of Health said.

As of Sunday morning, there were 382 Covid-19 patients in hospitals with the disease, including 74 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile in the North, there have been three further deaths linked to Covid-19 and an additional 1,115 positive cases, the region's Department of Health said.