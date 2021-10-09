Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 20:41

Two men arrested as gardaí seize €55k worth of drugs in Leitrim

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested
James Cox

Gardaí in Leitrim have seized drugs with a combined value of €55,000 and arrested two men following a search on Saturday morning.

At approximately 9am, gardaí attached to Ballinamore Garda Station, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at a residence in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €5,000 (subject to analysis) was seized by gardaí.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where they are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

