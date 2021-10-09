Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 11:45

Man arrested after €123,000 drugs seizure in Dublin

Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Ringsend on Friday evening.
A man in his 50s has been arrested after €123,000 worth of drugs and €14,000 in cash were seized at a property in Ringsend in Dublin on Friday evening.

Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a residence in the area at 6pm.

A large quantity of controlled drugs were detected during the search. Gardaí seized cannabis resin valued at €30,000, cannabis herb valued at €30,000, Xanax tablets valued at €40,000, Diazepam tablets valued at €20,000 and cocaine valued at €3,000.

Gardaí said all drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Cash to the value of €14,000 was also seized during the search operation. A man in his 50s was arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said the seizure is part of its national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

