Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:31

Water supply disruption in Dublin after 'large' burst main

Water service crews are expected to work throughout the night and into the early hours of tomorrow morning
Water supply disruption in Dublin after 'large' burst main

A number of areas in the south and city centre of Dublin are without a water supply this evening, with work under way to repair a "large" burst main.

Irish Water confirmed the burst in a large watermain in the Stillorgan area, which supplies a number of locations across south Dublin and the city centre, on Friday evening.

Water service crews are expected to work throughout the night and into the early hours of tomorrow morning on repairs.

Areas affected include Leeson Street, Ballsbridge, Stillorgan, Blackrock, Donnybrook, Merrion, Booterstown and surrounding areas in Dublin city.

Customers in Clonskeagh, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Terenure, Rathfarnham and Windy Arbour may also experience lower than normal pressure as a result of the repair works.

Irish Water said that crews have reconfigured the network where possible “to reduce the impact of the disruption and to maintain supply to as many customers as possible.”

The water utility company said it is working with Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown and Dublin City Councils to restore supply as quickly as possible to those impacted.

It added the repairs are “complex” due to the location of the burst and some traffic management is in place “to ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs.”

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’ Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’
Arrests after 22 Tullamore businesses searched in social welfare fraud probe Arrests after 22 Tullamore businesses searched in social welfare fraud probe
Omagh bombing could have been prevented, Belfast High Court hears Omagh bombing could have been prevented, Belfast High Court hears
Man who suffered life-threatening injuries on team-building exercise settles High Court action

Man who suffered life-threatening injuries on team-building exercise settles High Court action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more