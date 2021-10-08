Water supply disruption in Dublin after 'large' burst main

A number of areas in the south and city centre of Dublin are without a water supply this evening, with work under way to repair a "large" burst main.

Irish Water confirmed the burst in a large watermain in the Stillorgan area, which supplies a number of locations across south Dublin and the city centre, on Friday evening.

Water service crews are expected to work throughout the night and into the early hours of tomorrow morning on repairs.

Areas affected include Leeson Street, Ballsbridge, Stillorgan, Blackrock, Donnybrook, Merrion, Booterstown and surrounding areas in Dublin city.

Customers in Clonskeagh, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Terenure, Rathfarnham and Windy Arbour may also experience lower than normal pressure as a result of the repair works.

Irish Water said that crews have reconfigured the network where possible “to reduce the impact of the disruption and to maintain supply to as many customers as possible.”

The water utility company said it is working with Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown and Dublin City Councils to restore supply as quickly as possible to those impacted.

It added the repairs are “complex” due to the location of the burst and some traffic management is in place “to ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs.”