Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 17:32

Carlow man dies in Canada following fall which caused serious brain injury

Eric Fitzgibbon died in Canada following a fall outside an apartment in Vancouver.
Sarah Slater

A Carlow man has passed away four days after a fall outside an apartment in Vancouver, Canada.

Eric Fitzgibbon (31) suffered a serious brain injury from the fall which occurred last Sunday.

He had undergone a number of operations and was being treated in intensive care, but died on Thursday night at Vancouver General Hospital.

His parents, Bridge and Ger, flew out to Canada during the week to be with him after doctors requested them to do so.

A Go Fund Me page was started by a family member to help with their expenses and more than €42,000 (correct at the time of publication) has been raised from an original target of €20,000.

Posting on the Gofundme page, Mr Fitzgibbon’s aunt, Georgina Brennan-Stynes said: “We are beyond devastated to share the incredibly sad news that our Eric has passed away. He has not survived his injuries.”

Ms Brennan-Stynes said the family now wanted to help others with the public donations.

Costs

“We must focus now on repatriation and funeral costs, along with the incurred medical costs and so will keep this page open until we ascertain that cost.

“Our intention is to help other families in some way with the remaining funds and when we can, we will update you with that information.”

She added: “Thank you all for your kindness, your love, your prayers, your memories and for supporting the family and Eric's loved friends in what has been a very hard journey.

“Remember Eric today and please pray for Bridge, Ger, Sorcha (sister) and Sinead (sister), his broken-hearted family and Eric's dear friends who are grieving at this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, Ms Brennan Stynes explained her nephew was a “fantastic son who has been making a life in his adopted city". She said he had been "creating great memories on his travels and working for the life he dreamed of".

The Gofundme page has now been changed to the Eric Fitzgibbon Memorial Fund.

