Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 17:26

Government wants ‘comprehensive solution’ for mica homeowners, says Martin

The Taoiseach was speaking in Belfast as thousands of protesters marched through Dublin to demand 100 per cent redress for homes affected by the mica scandal.
Government wants ‘comprehensive solution’ for mica homeowners, says Martin

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The Taoiseach has said a compensation scheme for thousands of homeowners whose properties have been significantly damaged by mica will not be ready for next week’s budget.

Micheál Martin stressed that the Government wants to provide a “comprehensive solution” for homeowners, but it would take weeks to put together.

He was speaking in Belfast as thousands of protesters marched through Dublin to demand 100 per cent redress for homes affected by the mica scandal.

 

The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90 percent under the current scheme, leaving property owners with significant bills to repair or rebuild homes.

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected by defective bricks, with thousands more understood to be in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick.

A report found that the cost of a full compensation scheme could reach €3.2 billion.

Brexit
Micheál Martin said a mica redress scheme would not be ready in time for next week’s budget (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to the media, Mr Martin said: “In terms of the mica redress, it will not be ready for the budget, but shortly after.

“It is a very substantive issue and there will be enormous resources required to deal with this appalling issue.

“The residents and homeowners have suffered unduly in terms of the integrity of their structures, their homes. The fears around that, the sense of their entire lives being blighted by what has happened.”

“We want to provide a comprehensive solution for the homeowners, but it will take some weeks to put that together.”

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’ Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’
Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022 Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022
Carlow man dies in Canada following fall which caused serious brain injury Carlow man dies in Canada following fall which caused serious brain injury
Man who suffered life-threatening injuries on team-building exercise settles High Court action

Man who suffered life-threatening injuries on team-building exercise settles High Court action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more