Luas passengers face delays due to demonstration in the city centre

Services are delayed on both the Red and Green Luas lines due to a mica campaign demonstration in the city centre.

Luas operator Transdev notified passengers on Twitter and apologised for the delays.

Passengers please be advised both Red and Green lines are currently operating delays due to a demonstration in City Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) October 8, 2021

Earlier on Friday, motorists experienced delays on the M50 due to mica campaigners holding a go-slow demonstration on the motorway.

Speaking to Newstalk, Michael Doherty, a mica campaign spokesperson said some level of disruption can be expected in Dublin.

“We certainly are not out to target ordinary hard-working folk like ourselves, but I think at this point in time we do need a level of support, and we do need to be heard, and need Government to look on this and see what is going on here and accept that," Mr Doherty said.