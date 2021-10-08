Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 17:08

Luas passengers face delays due to demonstration in the city centre

Earlier on Friday, motorists experienced delays on the M50 due to mica campaigners holding a go-slow demonstration on the motorway.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Services are delayed on both the Red and Green Luas lines due to a mica campaign demonstration in the city centre.

Luas operator Transdev notified passengers on Twitter and apologised for the delays.

Speaking to Newstalk, Michael Doherty, a mica campaign spokesperson said some level of disruption can be expected in Dublin.

“We certainly are not out to target ordinary hard-working folk like ourselves, but I think at this point in time we do need a level of support, and we do need to be heard, and need Government to look on this and see what is going on here and accept that," Mr Doherty said.

 

