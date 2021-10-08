Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 16:43

University of Limerick approve appointment of new president

Prof Kerstin Mey have been acting as interim president since September 2020.
University of Limerick approve appointment of new president

The governing authority of the University of Limerick (UL) have approved the appointment of Prof Kerstin Mey as the university's new president.

Prof Mey has been interim president since September 2020, following the resignation of former president Des Fitzgerald earlier that year.

On Friday, the university's chancellor, Mary Harney confirmed Prof Mey's appointment.

"President Mey is a very worthy appointee and one who has led the University through a very challenging time into the past year.

"She has more than demonstrated her capacity for leadership in her interim role as president and brought great pride to the entire UL community as the first female president in an Irish university," Ms Harney said.

Prof Mey said she was honoured to be chosen as UL's new president, adding she is "very much looking forward to building on the many achievements of UL" and ensuring the university will "continue to thrive".

"I want us to capitalise on UL’s heritage as pioneer, entrepreneur and disruptor.

"We have a major part to play in the social, economic and ecological transformation of the Mid-West region," she added.

More in this section

Operation targeting organised crime seizes drugs worth €1.2m in Co Kilkenny Operation targeting organised crime seizes drugs worth €1.2m in Co Kilkenny
Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022 Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022
Man in 50s arrested as gardaí seize vacuum-packed cannabis in Cork Man in 50s arrested as gardaí seize vacuum-packed cannabis in Cork
Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’

Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more