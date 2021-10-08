Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 16:18

Lotto: Euromillions estimated to hit €200m while €19m National Lottery rolls over

Tickets for Saturday's draw can be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.
Lotto: Euromillions estimated to hit €200m while €19m National Lottery rolls over

Lotto players will be playing for big jackpots this weekend in both the Euromillions and National Lottery draws.

Friday evening's Euromillions jackpot, estimated to be €200 million, is set to be raffled off to a lucky winner.

Ticket sales for the draw close at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking €19 million National Lottery jackpot is set to roll over this Saturday.

As the jackpot is now capped, no additional money will be added until it is won. The funds which would normally be added to the jackpot will instead go to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

Tickets for Saturday's draw can be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.

More in this section

Operation targeting organised crime seizes drugs worth €1.2m in Co Kilkenny Operation targeting organised crime seizes drugs worth €1.2m in Co Kilkenny
Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022 Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022
Investigation launched after earlier cyberattack on HSE left 1,000 users exposed Investigation launched after earlier cyberattack on HSE left 1,000 users exposed
Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’

Man charged with murder of Irish teenager in Australia claims he was ‘losing his mind’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more