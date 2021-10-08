Man in 50s arrested as gardaí seize vacuum-packed cannabis in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 50s and seized €80,000 worth of cannabis in Co Cork.

The drugs were discovered when officers attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant on Thursday evening at a property in Macroom.

Gardaí said the 4.5kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of approximately €80,000, was vacuum packed and ready for distribution.

The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

One man was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda station.

He is detained there under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.