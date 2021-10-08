Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 13:38

DSPCA supporting efforts to clamp down on illegal movement of animals through Dublin Port

Operation Toto is a joint-operation involving Gardaí and Revenue customs officers.
Sarah Slater

An animal charity has joined forces with Gardaí and Revenue custom officers to stop the illegal movement of pets.

Operation Toto involves the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), custom officers and gardaí based at Dublin Port in a new operation to highlight the legal requirements for the movement of pets between Ireland, the UK and France.

Pets which are travelling on board with people in their vehicles must hold a valid pet passport or a veterinary certificate (UK only).

They must also have a rabies vaccination, which means they must be 15-weeks or older before they can travel.

The pets must be microchipped, which must be registered to the owner, while additional regulations apply to commercial shipments of pets.

A DSPCA spokesperson said: "As ever, the Society is thankful to Customs for their support in highlighting this issue to the travelling public and for their ongoing vigilance in addressing the illegal puppy trade from Ireland into the UK.

"We would also like to thank the Department of Agriculture for their support in this important campaign, and to the travelling public for their cooperation. So far we are delighted to see that the majority of people boarding the ferries with their pets this week were compliant."

