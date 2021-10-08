Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 13:09

Farmers hold rallies ahead of Budget 2022

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) organised an early morning demonstration in Cavan and another in Rosscommon.
Farmers are staging several rallies across the State on Friday to voice their concerns about the future of the agricultural sector in Ireland.

The rallies are taking place ahead of Budget 2022 which is set to be released on October 12th.

Further rallies are due Portlaoise and Cork later on Friday.

Speaking to South East Radio, Chair of Wexford IFA Ger O'Mahony said policies being perused by the Government are unfair on the agricultural sector.

“We believe that the tale is wagging the dog on this one in terms of green agenda in the Government, and it's unfair,” Mr O'Mahony said.

“No other industry, like the air travel or carbon tax, no one is talking about air travel or any other industry, but everybody is just picking on farming.”

