Operation targeting organised crime seizes drugs worth €1.2m in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized almost €1.2 million worth of cannabis in Co Kilkenny.

As part of ongoing investigations, a joint-operation was carried out involving the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The operation targetting persons suspected of being involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area lead to a search being carried out on Thursday.

During the course of the operation, 59kgs of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €1.18 million, was seized by Revenue officers.

Gardaí arrested a man (20s) at the scene and he is currently being held at Kilkenny Garda station.

A vehicle was subsequently intercepted in the Kilkenny area, with Gardaí arresting a second man, aged in his 40s. The second man was also taken to Kilkenny Garda station where he is currently being held.