Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 11:21

Investigation launched after reports of rape threats on the DART

Irish Rail has said it has CCTV footage of the incident which happened on Wednesday night.
Investigation launched after reports of rape threats on the DART

An investigation is underway after it was reported a group of males shouted rape threats at a woman who was getting off the DART.

Irish Rail has said it has CCTV footage of the incident which happened on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Newstalk, Barry Kenny, a spokesperson for Irish Rail said the company are confident the group will be identified.

“An investigation is underway obviously to assist the gardaí in identifying those that were involved,” Mr Kenny said.

“Nobody onboard should have to hear that, particularly our women that are travelling with us should not have to hear disgusting, disgraceful language like that.”

Chants

As reported in The Irish Times, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell was onboard the DART at the time of the incident.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Farrell described the behaviour of the men as “depressing”.

“Chants of ‘let’s rape her’ were heard amongst lads, after lone women exited the train, before our final destination,” Mr Farrell said.

Mary Crilly, director of the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, has said this type of behaviour has been happening on public transport for years.

“With a situation like that you need more visibility and more monitoring of what is happening,” she said.

“People are afraid to speak out. People [who witness it] are afraid to get involved in case they are beaten up. Which I totally understand.”

Ms Crilly urged public transport users who see lone women being abused in this manner to go and sit next to them.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.

More in this section

Health Minister welcomes new plan to ease growth of waiting lists Health Minister welcomes new plan to ease growth of waiting lists
Sexual violence survivors faced with waiting lists of over a year for counsellors Sexual violence survivors faced with waiting lists of over a year for counsellors
Northern Ireland to allow nightclubs to reopen on October 31st Northern Ireland to allow nightclubs to reopen on October 31st
Ronan Keating felt ‘anger and resentment’ over lockdown separation from family

Ronan Keating felt ‘anger and resentment’ over lockdown separation from family

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more