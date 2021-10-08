Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 10:34

Mica campaigners hold go-slow protest on the M50

The protest, which has now ended, caused long tailbacks on the motorway.
Motorists experienced delays on the M50 this morning as mica campaigners held a go-slow demonstration.

This comes ahead of the planned mica protest in Dublin city centre on Friday which thousands are expected to attend.

Homeowners impacted by mica are calling for the Government to provide 100 per cent redress.

Speaking to Newstalk, Michael Doherty, a mica campaign spokesperson said some level of disruption can be expected in Dublin.

“Our voices need to be heard, we've been 10 years here on a campaign to try and address our houses that our falling apart, and it's difficult to get people to listen,” Mr Doherty said.

“We certainly are not out to target ordinary hard-working folk like ourselves, but I think at this point in time we do need a level of support, and we do need to be heard, and need Government to look on this and see what is going on here and accept that.

“So there is going to be a level of inconvenience.”

The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90 per cent under the current scheme, leaving property owners with significant bills to repair or rebuild homes.

