Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 09:06

88 local Bank of Ireland branches open for the final time today

Some of these services will now be offered at post offices instead but it marks the latest step in an accelerated shift away from over-the-counter banking towards digital and online services.
88 local Bank of Ireland branches open for the final time today

Digital Desk Staff

Bank of Ireland customers at 88 branches across the country are using their local services for the last time today.

Some of these services will now be offered at post offices instead but it marks the latest step in an accelerated shift away from over-the-counter banking towards digital and online services.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Bank of Ireland announced its planned closure of the 88 branches around the country in March as part of the downsizing of its network.

More than 920 post offices are offering local banking services such as cash withdrawals and lodgements six days a week. An Post has operated a similar partnership with AIB for more than 20 years.

The new partnership also comes as a major boost to an under-pressure post office network suffering the similar fate of local bank branches –declining footfall.

Both Bank of Ireland and An Post confirmed all preparations necessary to facilitate the transfer have been taken and the services are now in operation.

Additional demands

An Post said it had no concerns about the additional demands placed on its office network and it has pursued the partnership for a number of years.

“We have been chasing this Bank of Ireland partnership for many years and it is very important additional business for us," said Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail.

An Post said the addition of Bank of Ireland branch services in its network is "extremely positive" as it "further enhances An Post’s position as the trusted provider of community banking in every community".

Bank of Ireland said it was aware that widescale changes such as the branch network closure could cause concern but it has communicated with customers throughout the process.

"When changes to our branch network were announced in March, we made a commitment to our customers that no branch would close until services were operational at An Post locations. I can confirm that these services are now available in 923 An Post locations around the country," a Bank of Ireland spokesperson said.

169 local Bank of Ireland branches will remain open.

More in this section

Northern Ireland to allow nightclubs to reopen on October 31st Northern Ireland to allow nightclubs to reopen on October 31st
Planners approve demolition of Unicorn restaurant on Dublin’s Merrion Row Planners approve demolition of Unicorn restaurant on Dublin’s Merrion Row
Sexual violence survivors faced with waiting lists of over a year for counsellors Sexual violence survivors faced with waiting lists of over a year for counsellors
Health Minister welcomes new plan to ease growth of waiting lists

Health Minister welcomes new plan to ease growth of waiting lists

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more